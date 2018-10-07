There's no indication that any of the victims knew each other or the attacker, according to Bellingham police.

A man was killed and two people were injured after they were all attacked by a person they didn’t know in Bellingham on Saturday, police said. A suspect has been arrested.

Police responded to a call at 11:05 a.m. of a woman being hit in the face by a stranger on the 800 block of Lakeway Drive, before he rode off on a bicycle, Claudia Murphy, a spokeswoman for the Bellingham Police Department, said in an emailed statement. She suffered minor injuries.

Shortly after, officers responded to a report of a man being assaulted near Lincoln Street and Potter Street by a man who matched the description of the first assailant. The man had more serious injuries than the woman, but they aren’t life-threatening, Murphy said.

Police received another report at 11:19 a.m. from a person who had found a ‘gravely-injured’ man on a trail near Meador Avenue. The man died by the time police arrived. Witnesses reported seeing a man who matched the same description as in the other two attacks, walking away with blood on his hands and his clothing, according to the statement.

Police searched the area with the help of a K-9 team, and were able to arrest a suspect, 33-year-old Jesse R. Reyes, Murphy said. An off-duty police officer arrested Reyes without incident.

Reyes was booked into the Whatcom County Jail on probable cause for murder in the 1st degree and assault in the 2nd and 4th degrees, according to the statement.

There’s no indication that any of the victims knew each other or Reyes, and the attacks appear to have been “random,” Murphy said. An investigation is ongoing, she added.