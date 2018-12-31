The Seattle Fire Department said a man about 30 years old was fatally shot at the scene.

A police officer shot a man after a traffic stop on New Years Eve in North Seattle, authorities said.

Police were investigating the shooting Monday evening in the 9600 block of Aurora Avenue North. The Seattle Fire Department responded to the scene and said a man about 30 years old was fatally shot.

Seattle police spokesperson Mark Jamieson said an officer made a traffic stop northbound on Aurora when the man opened his car door and ran west across four lanes of traffic to North 96th Street, where he pulled out a handgun.

Police said there was a brief struggle between the man and the officer in the street. The officer fired his gun, wounding the man, who died at the scene, Jamieson said. A handgun was recovered at the scene, he said.

He said the officer sustained a “slight” injury but would not elaborate.

Police expect Aurora between 95th and 98th streets to be closed for a couple of hours.