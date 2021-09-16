A man died in a house fire in Covington on Thursday afternoon, according to Puget Sound Fire.

People passing the house in the 26200 block of 180th Avenue Southeast saw smoke and called 911 around 3:15 p.m., said Puget Sound Fire Division Chief Pat Pawlak.

During the firefighters’ primary search, they found the man but were unable to resuscitate him, he said.

An age for the man was not available and no other occupants were reported.

The cause of the two-alarm fire is under investigation by Puget Sound Fire.