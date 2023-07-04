A 45-year-old man died after he was stabbed multiple times early Tuesday morning near Broadway and East Pike Street in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Police say they responded to reports of a person stabbed just after 3:30 a.m., found the man and attempted lifesaving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police detained a 53-year-old suspect nearby and recovered a knife at the scene, according to a Seattle Police Department blotter post. The department said the events that led up to the stabbing “are unknown at this time.”

The 53-year-old man will be booked into jail for investigation of murder, the department said.