A man was killed Friday evening in an assault near Pioneer Square, Seattle police said Friday night.

Officers responded shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday to Union Station Square, a small wedge of public park at the intersection of South Jackson Street and Second Avenue Extension. They said they found a man with serious injuries. The man was transferred to Harborview Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Seattle police initially described the assault as a stabbing, writing on the social media platform X and in a blog post that they said they couldn’t determine the nature of the man’s injuries.

“The circumstances leading up to the incident are unknown at this time,” police wrote, adding that the King County Medical Examiner would determine the cause and nature of death.

Union Station Square features a handful of small stone benches and hosts a busy bus stop.

Police asked anyone with information about the crime to call the Seattle Police Homicide Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.