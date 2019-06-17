A man was fatally shot by police in Toppenish when officers responded to a domestic-violence call Saturday, according to information from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

Two officers from Toppenish and one from Zillah arrived in the 400 block of North Chestnut Street in response to a report of domestic violence between a mother and son, a sheriff’s office news release said. About 1 p.m., an officer informed dispatch that a person was shot.

A Zillah Police Department vehicle was hit by a bullet, the news release said. The three officers were not injured.

The names of the deceased man and the officers involved will be released Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday morning.

The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is investigating. The unit is a multiagency team that provides an independent review of officer-involved shootings.

The Toppenish Police Department was assisted by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, the Yakama Nation Police Department, the Wapato Police Department and the Washington State Patrol.