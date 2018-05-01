SEATTLE — Police say a man who fell into the street near Seattle Children’s hospital in Seattle was killed after being struck by two hit-and-run drivers.

KOMO TV reports that the pedestrian was hit by at least two drivers who sped away late Monday on the west side of the hospital, near 40th Avenue Northeast and Sand Point Way Northeast.

Police say the man killed had tripped and fallen into the road.

He was not in a crosswalk area so witnesses nearby formed a blockade to divert other cars so that he wouldn’t get hit again.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating.