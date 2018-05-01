SEATTLE — Police say a man who fell into the street near Seattle Children’s hospital in Seattle was killed after being struck by two hit-and-run drivers.
KOMO TV reports that the pedestrian was hit by at least two drivers who sped away late Monday on the west side of the hospital, near 40th Avenue Northeast and Sand Point Way Northeast.
Police say the man killed had tripped and fallen into the road.
He was not in a crosswalk area so witnesses nearby formed a blockade to divert other cars so that he wouldn’t get hit again.
Most Read Local Stories
- After May Day march in Seattle, will protesters indulge in mayhem or ‘peace joints’?
- Police: Wallingford woman killed after asking roommate to move out
- Two dead, five hurt in after-hours melee at Skyway motorcycle club VIEW
- Boy duct-taped, taken near DeLong Elementary in Tacoma Monday has been found
- Seattle Mayor Durkan replaces Neighborhoods director who oversaw public-engagement shake-up
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are investigating.