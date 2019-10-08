A man was fatally injured Tuesday morning when he was pinned to a wall by a semi-truck in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood, according to Seattle police.

The Seattle Fire Department responded to the 1700 block of Sixth Avenue South at 10:40 a.m. for a rescue extrication, according to the department’s Real Time 911 website. The address listed on the website is for the Seattle Goodwill Outlet, just north of South Holgate Street.

The man was extricated and taken to Harborview Medical Center, according to a fire department spokesman.

Police spokesman Mark Jamieson confirmed that the man has died. He said the department’s Traffic Collision Investigation squad has responded to the scene and is still gathering information.

This story will be updated when more details become available.