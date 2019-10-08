A man was fatally injured Tuesday morning when he was pinned to a wall by a semitruck in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood, according to Seattle police.

The Seattle Fire Department responded to the 1700 block of Sixth Avenue South at 10:40 a.m. for a rescue extrication, according to the department’s Real Time 911 website. The address listed on the website is for the Seattle Goodwill Outlet, just north of South Holgate Street.

The man was extricated and taken to Harborview Medical Center, according to a fire department spokesman.

Police spokesman Mark Jamieson confirmed that the man has died.

A delivery truck driver was reportedly backing a trailer into a loading dock when the driver struck the man, who was in the bushes next to the building, says an item posted on the police department’s online blotter. Employees called 911 when they realized someone was pinned against the building.

The victim was not a store employee and it is unclear what he was doing next to the building’s loading docks, the post says. The driver was evaluated and exhibited no signs of intoxication or impairment; the truck is also being inspected for any mechanical issues, according to police.

The department’s Traffic Collision Investigation squad is investigating.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt sympathy to the individual who has been affected by this tragedy,” says an emailed statement from Goodwill communications manager Katherine Boury. “Goodwill is very concerned about the incident and the safety of our customers and employees. We are working with our internal team and the Seattle Police Department on the proper follow up.”