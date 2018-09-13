The victims taken to the hospital were four adults and two children. Their conditions were not immediately known.
A 29-year-old man was killed and six people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation after a fire at a duplex early Thursday south of Everett, according to South County Fire.
The fire was reported at 12:45 a.m. in the garage of a home in the 300 block of 127th Street Southeast.
The victims taken to the hospital were four adults and two children, according a tweet from the South Snohomish County fire agency. Their conditions were not immediately known.
The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office and Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
