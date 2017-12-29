Police say it appears the driver of the Shuttle Express van suffered some sort of medical emergency before jumping a curb and hitting four pedestrians in downtown Seattle.

A 28-year-old man injured when a shuttle van jumped a curb in downtown Seattle has been upgraded from critical to serious condition, Harborview Medical Center said Friday morning.

Three other people injured in the Thursday morning crash — two women, ages 29 and 39, and a 52-year-old man — have been discharged from the hospital.

The four pedestrians were injured when the Shuttle Express van jumped the curb near Fifth Avenue and Pine Street and struck a building just before noon. Police said it appears the Shuttle Express driver suffered some sort of medical emergency and lost control of the van.

The driver as well as another person who was hit by flying glass were also hospitalized, but their conditions were not immediately known.

A Shuttle Express supervisor on Friday declined to identify the driver and said the company would not have any comment on the crash.

“I’m a supervisor and I have no comment and neither does anyone else,” she said. “And we won’t have any comment at any point.”