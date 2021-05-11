A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting that involved a Kent police officer Monday night, according to the Kent Police Department.
The man was conscious and alert before being taken to Harborview Medical Center, police said.
Police said the shooting happened at the Homestead Apartments in the 20600 block of 108th Avenue Southeast, but did not explain what led to the shooting, or the nature of the officer’s involvement.
The officer was not hurt and has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated by the Valley Independent Investigative Team, Kent police said.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
