A man was injured in a fire in the Maple Leaf neighborhood of Seattle on Monday night that also destroyed a shed and a car, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The fire took place at the 1200 block of Northeast 77th street around 7 p.m. and was extinguished by 9 p.m. Fire officials said they didn’t have a cause for the blaze and were still investigating.

A 48-year-old man was transported to the hospital in a stable condition, they said.