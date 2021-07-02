A man was injured, and four people and two dogs were displaced by a duplex fire Thursday afternoon in central Vancouver, Washington.

Initial reports said the man was pulled from the burning residence at 2607 E. 21st St., in the Harney Heights neighborhood, and was outside when fire personnel arrived, according to emergency radio traffic monitored by The Columbian.

The first arriving crews rendered him aid, and he was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, Vancouver Fire Department Capt. Raymond Egan said. The man’s condition was unavailable.

The fire was reported around 5:15 p.m. The caller said flames and smoke were coming from the front windows of the residence, according to radio traffic.

All of the duplex’s occupants were outside when firefighters arrived — about 2 1/2 minutes after the call, Egan said.

The fire spread to the right, outside wall of the duplex and nearby vegetation, he said. It took about 20 minutes to put it out.

Three adults were displaced from one unit and one adult from the other, Egan said.

A total of 19 fire personnel responded, Egan said, including nine from Clark County Fire District 6.

The Vancouver Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.