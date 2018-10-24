The man, 21, was treated for non-life-threatening wounds, according to Seattle police.

A man was injured in a shooting after a disturbance between two groups in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood Wednesday morning. Seattle police gang-unit detectives are investigating.

Officers responded about 3:20 a.m. to a shooting in the 1000 block of East Union Street. The shooting was after a clash between two groups that “escalated,” according to the post. People involved fled the scene in vehicles before police arrived, and one vehicle dropped the victim at a nearby urgent-care facility. He was later taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Police found the vehicle that had dropped off the victim and interviewed the driver, who was released.

The vehicle, which appears to have been damaged by gunfire, was impounded to be examined by detectives.