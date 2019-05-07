Seattle police are investigating after a man who uses a wheelchair was hit by a Seattle Public Utilities truck in West Seattle on Tuesday afternoon.

The man, who is about 52, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, Seattle Fire spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley wrote in an email.

The collision occurred around noon at Delridge Way Southwest and Southwest Brandon Street, according to a tweet from Seattle Department of Transportation.

Seattle Public Utilities is aware of the incident and is investigating, spokeswoman Sabrina Register wrote in an email.

Traffic collision investigators from the Seattle Police Department are also investigating, the department said in a tweet.