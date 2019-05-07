Seattle police are investigating after a 55-year-old man who uses a wheelchair was hit by a Seattle Public Utilities truck in West Seattle on Tuesday afternoon.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, Seattle Fire spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley wrote in an email. His injuries are not life-threatening, hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg said.

The collision occurred around noon at Delridge Way Southwest and Southwest Brandon Street, according to a statement from Seattle Police Department. The truck driver had stopped for a red light and began making a right turn when they collided with the man, who was in the crosswalk, according to the statement.

The driver did not show signs of impairment, according to Seattle police. Traffic collision investigators from the department are investigating.

Seattle Public Utilities is aware of the incident and is also investigating, spokeswoman Sabrina Register wrote in an email.