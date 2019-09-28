A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after falling over Youngs Creek Falls in Snohomish County on Saturday afternoon, according to a press release from Snohomish County Fire District 7.

The man veered off the terrain and onto the slippery and rocky area above the falls, said Heather Chadwick, a spokeswoman for Fire District 7. He was there with his brother, and they were both wearing street clothes.

The county Sheriff’s Office and various fire districts rescued the man from the embankment below the falls, which is off of Cedar Ponds Road, near the cities of Monroe and Sultan. Getting to the man took more than an hour; rescue workers couldn’t see where the man was. They ended up propelling someone down with a harness to find him.

Paramedics took the man to EvergreenHealth Monroe hospital.