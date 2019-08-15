A man is in critical condition after being rescued from Lake Washington in the Rainier Beach area Thursday night, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Seattle Fire spokesman David Cuerpo said the man is about 80 years old and was being taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Firefighters responded to the 10200 block of Rainier Avenue South around 8:20 p.m. for reports of a person in distress in the water, according to a tweet from the department. The lake in that area is lined with houses and docks.

The man was unconscious when firefighters brought him to shore soon after, according to the Seattle Fire Department.