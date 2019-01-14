The train operator sounded the horn and attempted to use emergency brakes, but the man did not move out of the way and the train was unable to avoid hitting him, police said.
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old man was struck and killed by a train early Monday in Mount Vernon.
The Skagit Valley Herald reports police were called to the scene just before 2 a.m. Monday, according to Mount Vernon Lt. Greg Booth.
Booth says the man was apparently walking north on the tracks when a northbound freight train came around the curve under Interstate 5.
The train operator sounded the horn and attempted to use emergency brakes, Booth said, but the man did not move out of the way and the train was unable to avoid hitting him.
The tracks were closed for a few hours.
Investigators say they are working to determine why the man was on the tracks and why he did not move out of the way.
Information from: Skagit Valley Herald, http://www.skagitvalleyherald.com