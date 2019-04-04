A Seattle man hit by a car in Lake City last week has since died at Harborview Medical Center, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

Jesse Gurnett was taken to Harborview Friday night and died from his injuries the following morning, according to the spokeswoman Susan Gregg.

The 32-year-old was crossing Northeast 127th Street around 9:15 p.m. Friday when a driver going southbound on Lake City Way struck him, Seattle police spokesman Jonah Spangenthal-Lee said.

The 61-year-old driver left the scene but called 911 about an hour later to report the incident, Spangenthal-Lee said. Detectives didn’t find any signs that the driver was impaired, he said.

Police have impounded the driver’s vehicle and are still investigating.