TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state man accused of assaulting a woman at Olympic National Park and causing part of the park to be evacuated during an armed standoff has been sentenced to three years of probation.

Caleb Chapman, of Port Angeles, Washington, was sentenced Friday after earlier pleading guilty to interfering with a government communication system, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western Washington.

U.S. District Judge Robert J. Bryan said at sentencing that Chapman had spent close to three months in federal detention, and could face additional prison time if he doesn’t comply with his probation conditions.

“Mr. Chapman’s conduct put many people at risk and spread fear in the community. When he disabled the communications system for the eastern section of the park, he disrupted the ability of park staff to call for help,” said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. “He has spent time since his arrest working to be drug free. We wish him success in that effort.”

Chapman disabled the park’s radio communications site at the Blue Mountain summit on Aug. 29, 2021.

A few hours before, Chapman, 42, went to a stranger’s home with guns while high on methamphetamine, prosecutors said. He handed the stranger a letter outlining political concerns and his belief that a revolution would ensue on the Olympic Peninsula and other places.

Chapman then drove with his girlfriend to Olympic National Park and cut down a tree to block a road to a campground. Chapman told the woman she was going to die in the revolution and she called 911. He threw a can of soup at her, cutting her leg.

He was accused of slamming the woman’s head against a car seat and then storming into the woods with nine firearms and over 3,500 rounds of ammunition.

Officials evacuated and closed part of the national park. A drone located Chapman two days later and he fired a shotgun at it before surrendering.

As part of his plea agreement in U.S. District Court in Tacoma, Chapman agreed to pay restitution to those affected in an amount to be determined.