A Renton man was found dead inside his home after it caught fire Sunday afternoon.

The Renton Regional Fire Authority responded to a fire in the 1600 block of Pierce Avenue Southeast shortly after 2 p.m.

Two occupants were inside the home, and the second was rescued without any injuries. Two other roommates were not home at the time of the fire, according to Renton Police Commander Chandler Swain.

The cause of the fire is unknown.