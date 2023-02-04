Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man found in a North Seattle parking lot on Saturday morning, police say.

Police were flagged down about the man on the 12000 block of Aurora Avenue North shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday. Officers discovered in the parking lot a corpse that had “significant assaultive injuries,” according to the Seattle police blotter.

A Seattle Fire Department spokesperson said the man was approximately 35 years old.

Seattle Police Department Detective Valerie Carson confirmed the man was not shot but declined to specify how he was killed.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.