There is no word yet how the man died or what started the fire, and the victim's identity has not been released.
BUCKLEY — A man was found dead early Monday after a fire burned a home in Buckley.
KOMO-TV reports firefighters were called to the 400 block of Rosewood Drive around 1:30 a.m. Monday and found flames coming from the front of the home.
The fire was put out quickly, but firefighters discovered the body of a person inside.
There is no word yet how the man died or what started the fire, and the victim’s identity has not been released.
Most Read Local Stories
- Semitruck crash that closed I-90 Friday night was carrying 16 2,000-pound missiles
- YouTube teen celebrity post ends with panic at Southcenter mall
- Huge "sturgeon ball" in Columbia a mystery
- Major prostitution bust: Seattle police raid 11 massage parlors, freeing 26 women
- End of the Seattle boom? Flow of new residents to King County on the decline, records show | FYI Guy