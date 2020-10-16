A 71-year-old man died Friday morning when he crashed the 37-foot motor home he was driving over a barrier on the Warren Avenue bridge in Bremerton.

Police said the man may have had a medical incident that caused him to strike the guardrail on the west side of the bridge, then veer across the northbound lanes, through the barrier and down an embankment.

The incident happened around 8:43 a.m., according to the Bremerton Police Department.

As of noon Friday, the road remained closed as the vehicle was towed and the bridge inspected, police said.