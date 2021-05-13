A man in a car fired several shots at another driver on Interstate 205 in Washington after a road rage confrontation Wednesday, police said.

The encounter began around 7:20 p.m. between the Oregon/Washington border and the interchange with State Route 500 in Vancouver, said Kim Kapp, a spokeswoman for the Vancouver Police Department. Both vehicles were headed north.

It was unclear what started the confrontation, but Kapp said “there was some engagement on both sides.”

Both drivers exited the freeway and, as the cars neared the 7500 block of Northeast 41st Street, the suspect fired “multiple shots” at the other car, officials said.

No one was injured, but the victim’s car was hit at least once.

The suspect’s car was described as a light blue, two-door Honda Civic driven by man in his late 20s.

Kapp said anyone who witnessed the altercation should contact Vancouver police using their tip line at 360-487-7399.

