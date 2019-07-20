Firefighters were unable to revive a man pulled Friday night from Elliott Bay.

Port of Seattle police officers were responding to a 911 call about a theft somewhere near Centennial Park, along the bay. They were interviewing the person who had called to report the theft, when officers heard splashing and saw a person in the water, said Port spokesperson Kathy Roeder. Centennial Park is north of Myrtle Edwards Park.

The officers called the Seattle Fire Department, who sent rescue swimmers into the water to retrieve the man, according to department posts on Twitter. He died at the scene, Roeder said.

The man has not yet been identified.