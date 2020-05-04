MONROE — A man who was diving off cliffs at Monroe’s Cedar Ponds Waterfall is missing and presumed drowned.

KOMO-TV reports Snohomish County sheriff’s rescue and dive teams were called to the waters just before 6 p.m. Sunday for a report of a man who had been cliff diving and did not resurface, according to spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe.

Searchers and divers combed the area until nightfall but found nothing, O’Keefe said. They are expected to return Monday morning for what she termed as a likely recovery operation.

No other details about the victim have been given.