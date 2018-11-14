County rescuers found the man after responding to a report of an abandoned car on Mountain Loop Highway.

A 64-year-old man was found dead Wednesday morning in the woods near Beaver Lake in Snohomish County.

Officials received a report around 8 a.m. of an abandoned vehicle near milepost 43 along Mountain Loop Highway, according to an emailed statement from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team.

Deputies searched the residence where the car is registered but didn’t find the owner. The agency sent a K-9 unit to search the area surrounding the abandoned car, and found the man half a mile from his vehicle in the woods, according to the statement. Officers believe the man became disoriented and fell off a steep embankment, it said.

The county medical examiner is working to determine how the man died.