The victim was identified Dr. Frank Smith, a general surgeon at Kittitas Valley Healthcare since 2010.
ELLENSBURG — Officials say a 75-year-old man died in a twin-engine plane crash just outside Ellensburg.
The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office says the crash was reported just before 5 p.m. Thursday by a farm owner who said a small plane had crashed into a field.
The Daily Record reports that Kittitas Valley Healthcare identified the man as Dr. Frank Smith, a general surgeon at KVH since 2010.
Authorities say he was the only one in the plane and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Most Read Local Stories
- In Seattle's Sodo district, frustration mounts amid RVs, drugs and skyrocketing crime VIEW
- Outrageous! Seattle isn't the best coffee city in the country, says new survey
- Seattle woman faces eviction for failing to pay $2 she owed in rent
- Seattle will hold two women's marches this weekend amid divisions within local, national orgs
- Sammamish man killed parents, self because he didn't want mother to sell family home, sheriff's office says
Authorities say he was communicating takeoff and direction a few minutes before the crash and that he was bound for Yakima.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
KVH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Martin says Smith was a gifted surgeon and a gracious and gentle man.