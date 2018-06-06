The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office recommends that swimmers stay away from waterfalls due to swift currents, hidden snags, drop-offs and cold water temperatures.

Police recovered the body of a man from the Skykomish River on Tuesday, marking the fourth suspected drowning near waterfalls in Snohomish County this year.

The victim was found downstream from the Big Eddy Public Water Access site, according to a statement from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. He is believed to have been in his 30s, and to have been living near Gold Bar.

The man jumped into the water around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and reportedly appeared to be in distress as he drifted downstream, the statement said.

Deputies, search and rescue, dive teams and a helicopter from the Sheriff’s Office responded to 911 calls reporting the incident, as did local fire agencies. They weren’t able to save the man, and found his body around 5:30 p.m., according to the statement.

The man had been reported to police for trespassing and acting erratically earlier in the day, but police determined he was not a threat to others.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the man’s name and cause of death after it completes its examination.

Late spring and early summer, when the weather is warm but rivers are swollen with snow melt, are especially dangerous for swimmers, according to water-safety professionals. The Sheriff’s Office statement recounted this year’s fatalities:

On May 28, a 24-year-old Monroe man went missing at Eagle Falls. His body was recovered June 2.

On April 24, a 30-year-old Bothell woman went into the water at Wallace Falls State Park. Her body was recovered the same day.

On April 12, a 22-year-old Monroe woman went into the water at Cedar Ponds. Her body was recovered April 21.

“Swimming in Snohomish County rivers, especially near waterfalls, is not recommended due to swift currents, hidden snags, drop-offs and cold water temperatures, even for those who consider themselves to be strong swimmers,” Shari Ireton, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office, said in the statement.