Searchers located a man Wednesday who died after falling or jumping into Rattlesnake Lake on Tuesday night, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was on a boat with others when he either jumped into the water or fell, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Christine Elias.

A witness called 911 about 7 p.m. after the man didn’t resurface. Rescue swimmers, kayaks and drones were deployed, but the search was paused overnight. The sheriff’s marine unit located the man about 1 p.m. Wednesday, Elias said.

The King County Medical Examiner will identify the man and cause of death.