Searchers located the body of a man Wednesday who died after falling or jumping into Rattlesnake Lake on Tuesday night, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The 38-year-old Issaquah man was in an inflatable boat on the lake when he either jumped into the water or fell, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Christine Elias. His two friends, who were swimming in the lake, began to search for him when he didn’t resurface.

They called 911 around 7 p.m. after unsuccessfully searching for him for around 20 minutes, Elias said. The sheriff’s marine unit and other agencies sent out rescue swimmers, kayaks and drones, but the search was paused overnight. Searchers located the man around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Rattlesnake Lake Recreation Area, in East King County near North Bend, is a popular destination for hiking and swimming.

The King County Medical Examiner will identify the man and cause of death.