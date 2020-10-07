A man died in a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Lynnwood late Tuesday while two other residents were able to escape, according to South County Fire.

The surviving residents, a man and a woman, went to a neighbor’s house to report the fire, which was in the 3800 block of 164th Street Southwest.

The mobile home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at 11:20 p.m., but they were able to keep the blaze from spreading to nearby homes, the Fire Department said.

Red Cross is assisting the survivors.

Fire investigators plan to return to the scene Wednesday to determine what caused the fire.

No further information about the fire victim was available early Wednesday.