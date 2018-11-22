A man died Thursday afternoon after a head-on collision on a King County road near Renton that injured two others. Two women were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision, reported around 1:20 p.m., occurred on Southeast Petrovitsky Road near 196th Avenue Southeast, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The two vehicles were traveling on Petrovitsky Road when the man’s vehicle crossed the center line and hit the second vehicle.

The 58-year-old man, whose name wasn’t released Thursday afternoon, died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two women in the other vehicle were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

A stretch of Petrovitsky Road was closed Thursday afternoon after the collision.

A photo tweeted by the sheriff’s office showed a black SUV and a silver sedan at the scene with their front ends smashed.