MOUNT ST. HELENS, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man in his 40s suffered a medical event and died in a fall on Mount St. Helens.
KGW-TV reports the man was hiking Thursday afternoon at about the 6,700-foot level in the Monitor Ridge area when he fell, according to Skamania County Sheriff Dave Brown.
Brown says the group of climbers started CPR on the man as a helicopter crew flew to the area. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Initial reports say he hit his head during the fall.
Most Read Local Stories
- Antibiotics in beef: Burger chains are failing the test, except for a couple right here in Washington
- A $21,634 bill? How a homeless woman fought her way out of tow-company hell | Danny Westneat
- Washington Supreme Court rules sentencing youth to life without parole is unconstitutional
- Large metal balls zip along West Seattle street, damaging several cars
- Congressional candidates Dino Rossi and Kim Schrier clash in lone debate in Ellensburg
Officials haven’t released the man’s name.