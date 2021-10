An early Friday morning fire in multifamily structure in Shoreline left one person dead, according to the Shoreline Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched just before 2 a.m. to the 15100 block of Stone Lane North, the fire department said on Twitter.

An “older adult male in the apartment was found unresponsive inside and passed away on scene,” the department said on Twitter.

The fire was contained to one unit, the department said. The cause is being investigated.