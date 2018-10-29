Police are searching for a dark, four-door sedan that was seen traveling eastbound away from the scene of the shooting.

A man died after being shot outside a shopping complex in Des Moines Sunday night. Police are searching for a suspected shooter who was seen driving away from the scene.

The shooting occurred at 27053 Pacific Hwy S. around 9:14 p.m., according to Sgt. Dave Mohr, a spokesman for the Des Moines Police Department.

The man died at the scene despite attempts to treat him, Mohr said.

Witnesses saw a dark, four-door sedan leaving the area and heading east on 272nd Street after the shooting, he said.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance camera footage and will release more information, Mohr said.