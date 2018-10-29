Police are searching for a dark, four-door sedan that was seen traveling eastbound away from the scene of the shooting.

Agueda Pacheco-Flores
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

A man died after being shot outside a shopping complex in Des Moines Sunday night. Police are searching for a suspected shooter who was seen driving away from the scene.

The shooting occurred at 27053 Pacific Hwy S. around 9:14 p.m., according to Sgt. Dave Mohr, a spokesman for the Des Moines Police Department.

The man died at the scene despite attempts to treat him, Mohr said.

Witnesses saw a dark, four-door sedan leaving the area and heading east on 272nd Street after the shooting, he said.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance camera footage and will release more information, Mohr said.

Agueda Pacheco-Flores: apacheco@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @AguedaPachecOh.