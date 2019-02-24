The blaze was under control Sunday evening, while investigators worked to determine the cause.

A man died in in a house fire in Ballard on Sunday, the Seattle Fire Department said.

Firefighters pulled the man from the house on the 2800 block of Northwest 61st Street after responding to a report of a fire shortly after 7 p.m. Hilton Almond, a spokesman for the Fire Department, said the man was an adult and the only occupant of the home.

Officials did not immediately identify the man or know his age. The blaze was under control Sunday evening, while investigators worked to determine the cause.