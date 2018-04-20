A man died early Friday morning in Bremerton after he drove his vehicle off a beachfront road and plunged into the water of the Port Washington Narrows, police said.

Bremerton police said the cabin of the vehicle was submerged when an officer and a citizen were able to get the man out of his seat belt and bring him to shore. CPR was performed and the man, who was described by police as being in his late 30s, was taken to Harrison Hospital. He was subsequently pronounced dead, police said.

Notification of the man’s family is being done by the Kitsap County Coroner’s Office.

Bremerton Traffic Officers are investigating and say alcohol and speed may have contributed to the crash.