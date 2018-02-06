A man died early Tuesday after the vehicle he was in hit a tree at the Myers Way exit off of southbound Highway 509, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
The fire department tweeted that crews were responding to a report of a collision with critical injuries shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday.
A short time later, the department reported that the man, who was believed to be 42, had died.
