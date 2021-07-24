A man authorities say was part of a group street racing near the Shoreline-Seattle line died Friday night after he made a U-turn on Aurora Avenue North and rear-ended a semi-truck, according to Seattle police.

At around 10:45 p.m., a King County Sheriff’s deputy reported a large group of illegal street racers.

The man, 21, was heading south in a Honda sedan when he made a U-turn near North 145th Street. He crashed into the semi, which was stopped at a light, according to Seattle police.

Paramedics were unable to revive the man. He died at the scene, police say.