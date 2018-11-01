The incident took place on the 1300 block of Lakeside Avenue South.
A man died Wednesday night after he was it by a car in the Leschi neighborhood of Seattle.
Seattle police and fire fighters responded to the collision at the 1300 block of Lakeside Avenue South, according to a tweet from the Seattle Fire Department.
The age of the victim is unknown. Seattle police and fire officials couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
