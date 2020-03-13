ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Police say a 19-year-old man died from injuries after a four-story fall.

The Daily Record reports around 9:42 p.m. Tuesday, Ellensburg police officers were called to an apartment on reports that a person was acting erratically and appeared to have overdosed on LSD.

Officers saw the man fall from the apartment window and began lifesaving measures. Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue then arrived, took over first-aid efforts and transported the man to an airport for transfer to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The young man died before the helicopter arrived, police said. His name has not been released.

A second 19-year-old male had also consumed drugs, according to Ellensburg Police Capt. Dan Hansberry. He was not exhibiting erratic behavior, and was taken to Kittitas Valley Healthcare and released within a couple hours.

No charges are currently being filed. Police are investigating where the drugs originated from, and what led up to the incident.