A man who fell into the Duwamish River in Seattle early Thursday morning was pulled out of the water before rescue crews arrived but perished nevertheless, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
A man who fell into the Duwamish River in Seattle early Thursday was pulled out of the water before rescue crews arrived but he has died, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
Fire Department spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley said firefighters responded to a report of a worker who had fallen in the water near the 5200 block of East Marginal Way South shortly before 5 a.m.
The man in his 40s was initially reported to be in critical condition.
“When the medics arrived, he was pronounced a fatality at the scene,” Tinsley said.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks broadcaster and former Husky star Warren Moon sued for sexual harassment
- Neil deGrasse Tyson responds, says Seahawks' lateral was just the 'Galilean transformation'
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s beloved 13 Coins
- If sexual harassment and misconduct allegations are true, Warren Moon is finished | Matt Calkins
- Say what? Washington Huskies pull off wild 74-65 upset win over No. 2 Kansas
She said Seattle police are trying to determine what happened.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.