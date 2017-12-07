A man who fell into the Duwamish River in Seattle early Thursday morning was pulled out of the water before rescue crews arrived but perished nevertheless, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Fire Department spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley said firefighters responded to a report of a worker who had fallen in the water near the 5200 block of East Marginal Way South shortly before 5 a.m.

The man in his 40s was initially reported to be in critical condition.

“When the medics arrived, he was pronounced a fatality at the scene,” Tinsley said.

She said Seattle police are trying to determine what happened.