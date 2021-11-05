A 54-year-old man died Wednesday night after crashing his car into a tree on North Beacon Hill.

Multiple calls reported the collision, which occurred in the 1800 block of 15th Avenue South, at about 11 p.m., according to the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter. Medics found the man dead upon arriving at the scene.

No other passengers were in the vehicle.

Detectives determined the individual was driving southbound on 15th Avenue South when he hit a utility pole, sending him across the centerline and crashing into a tree, police said.

An investigation is underway, but police said detectives believe excessive speed may have been a factor.