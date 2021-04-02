A 61-year-old man driving a scooter died from injuries he sustained Friday afternoon when he was struck by a car in West Seattle, according to Seattle police.

The man was riding north in the 4500 block of Beach Drive Southwest around 3:20 p.m. when a motorist parked on the east side of the street pulled into traffic and attempted a U-turn, according to the Police Department’s online blotter. The man on the scooter tried to avoid the car but the two vehicles collided.

Passersby performed CPR on the man who was riding the scooter until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took over, but he died at the scene, says the blotter post.

Detectives from the Seattle Police Department’s Traffic Collision Investigations squad also responded to the scene and is leading the investigation into the crash, according to the blotter. The post does not include information about the other driver, nor does it say whether he or she could potentially be cited or charged with a crime.