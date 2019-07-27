A 55-year-old Bellingham man died after being struck by a Marysville Fire District aid car returning early Saturday from a trip to the hospital, Marysville police said.

The Snohomish Medical Examiner’s Office said it had been in contact with the man’s family, but has not yet released his identity to the public.

Cmdr. Mark Thomas of the Marysville Police Department said his office received a call at 1:50 a.m. regarding a collision on Highway 529 at the southern end of the Marysville city limits. An aid car heading north after dropping off a patient at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett had struck a pedestrian on the bridge over Steamboat Slough.

The firefighters involved in the collision told police the man was walking south in the lane of travel. The firefighters attempted lifesaving measures, and called for assistance, Thomas said.

The Everett Fire Department declared the man dead at the scene, according to police.

“The Marysville Fire District is devastated over the incident this morning involving one of our aid cars,” a spokesperson for the Marysville Fire District said in an emailed statement. “Our hearts go out to the man’s loved ones.”

The two firefighters involved in the collision were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, the fire district confirmed.

“Certainly this is an incredibly unfortunate set of circumstances for the family members of the victim and the firefighters involved in this,” Thomas said. “It’s sad and tragic.”