A man died after being trapped under a forklift on Monday morning, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
Fire department spokesman Hilton Almond said a 911 call came in “about a man who somehow got trapped underneath the forklift” at 10:45 a.m. He was dead by the time medics arrived at the scene, at East John Street and 26th Avenue East, Hilton said.
Officials told KOMO-TV that the man was a construction delivery driver who was unloading pallets of pavers on a steep incline.
Hilton said crews were still trying free the body from under the forklift at 11:30 a.m.
Most Read Local Stories
- A warm, safe place — with cookies: Tradeswomen build tiny homes for homeless women in Seattle VIEW
- People rush to boats in Ballard to dodge Seattle’s crazy housing market — but there’s no more room
- Seattle politicians have run themselves into a corner on homelessness, but there’s a surprising way out | Danny Westneat
- KOMO, aviation contractor point fingers at each other during trial over deadly 2014 helicopter crash
- ‘Smart’ meters in Washington state: Convenience or potential invasion of privacy?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.